King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,696 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.52% of Open Lending worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

