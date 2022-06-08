King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $26.52 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,529 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.61% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $26,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $55,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

NYSE:MGY opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.