King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.72% of Brightcove worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brightcove by 3,776.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brightcove by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,752,046 shares in the company, valued at $32,266,392.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,342 shares of company stock worth $267,569. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $292.93 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.