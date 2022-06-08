King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,627 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

