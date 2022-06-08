King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,535 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $57,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 324,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.61.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $277.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

