King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.15% of Global Industrial worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

