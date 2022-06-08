Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $195.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.80 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $798.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $781.34 million to $807.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $978.05 million, with estimates ranging from $958.32 million to $997.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

KNSL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.36. 73,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.05. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

