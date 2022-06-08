Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

