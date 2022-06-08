Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $38.76 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00228335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00428943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029870 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,858,822,555 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

