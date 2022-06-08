Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.