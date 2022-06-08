Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

