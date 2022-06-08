Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $430,000 in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Separately, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,332,000.

Shares of KCGI stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

