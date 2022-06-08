Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Lowers Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. decreased its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in CONX were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in CONX by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CONX by 101.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,818,442 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 1,097.7% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CONX by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 522,149 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

