Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,345 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 90.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

