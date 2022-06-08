Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes Position in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Riverview Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ RVAC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.