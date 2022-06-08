Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 334,877 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 9,094,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.