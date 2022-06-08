Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading 14.7% Higher

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 148,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 261,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £89.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.71.

About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

