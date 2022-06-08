K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $30.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.66) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($22.04) to €26.50 ($28.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.39) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KPLUY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.