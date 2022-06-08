Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,112 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

