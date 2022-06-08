Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,238 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

