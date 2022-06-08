Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,246 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.22 and its 200 day moving average is $258.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

