Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,313 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,017,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

