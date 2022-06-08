Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.