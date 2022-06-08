Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46.

