Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

