Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.