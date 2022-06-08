Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,122 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of NUE opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.