Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $523.44 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

