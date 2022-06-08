Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,328 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $52,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

