Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $764.10

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.10 ($9.58) and traded as high as GBX 777.60 ($9.74). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 769.20 ($9.64), with a volume of 1,548,218 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.90) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.59) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.28) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 828.57 ($10.38).
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 755.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 764.33. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59.
Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
