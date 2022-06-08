Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.40 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.41.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landmark Bancorp (LARK)
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.