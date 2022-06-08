Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.40 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.