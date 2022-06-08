Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives $12.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LABP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 188,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,531. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $8,772,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

