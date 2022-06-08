LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.90 ($49.35) and last traded at €45.57 ($49.00). Approximately 383,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.88 ($48.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.20.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.