Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.86

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.86 and last traded at $120.71, with a volume of 6609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.32.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,200 shares of company stock worth $3,113,335. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.