Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Cut by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.