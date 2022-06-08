Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

