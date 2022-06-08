Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.