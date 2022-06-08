Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after acquiring an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $150.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

