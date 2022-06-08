Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 667,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $10,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

