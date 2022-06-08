Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

Marriott International stock opened at $177.18 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

