Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPTM opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $59.08.

