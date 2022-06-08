Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $273.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.07. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

