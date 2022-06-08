Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,102 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 265,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $3,656,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $267.32 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

