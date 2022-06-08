Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,652 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.