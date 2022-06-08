Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

