Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of INDUS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,473 shares of company stock worth $7,007,651. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $650.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.85.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

