Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,800 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

