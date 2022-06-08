Laurion Capital Management LP Has $296,000 Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Driven Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,309,000 after buying an additional 61,651 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after buying an additional 421,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Driven Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,699,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

