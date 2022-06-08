Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $870,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

GitLab stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

