Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Frontdoor by 44.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

